Punjab Assembly Declares Three Holy Cities, Bans Liquor and Tobacco

The Punjab Assembly has made a significant move by unanimously passing a resolution to declare Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple as holy cities. This resolution, passed during a special session to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, enforces a complete prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor, meat, and tobacco products in these areas.

This historic assembly session, held outside the state capital Chandigarh for the first time, was located at the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial Park. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the resolution, emphasizing the importance of respecting and honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy. The Punjab government has organized numerous events, including 'Nagar Kirtans', 'Kirtan Darbars', light and sound shows, and an interfaith conference, to observe the milestone anniversary.

In addition to commemorating the martyrdom anniversary, the session approved another resolution to draw inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings, promoting values such as peace, tolerance, and secularism. This unanimous decision highlights the importance of unity and shared cultural heritage among Punjabis while addressing contemporary issues involving Chandigarh and regional governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)