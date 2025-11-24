Left Menu

Cricket and Culture: Guwahati's Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati hosts its first Test match while visitors pay homage to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September. Journalists covering the match delve into Garg's impact, visiting his cremation site and exploring the widespread admiration after his death.

As Guwahati hosted its inaugural Test match, visitors flocked not just for cricket but also to pay homage to Assam's cultural luminary, Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently in Singapore.

Journalists from across the nation covering the Test match took the opportunity to explore what many refer to as the 'phenomenon called Zubeen,' recognizing his tremendous influence posthumously.

Garg's untimely demise in Singapore on September 19 sparked significant public mourning, prompting a deeper interest in his life and legacy among those visiting Guwahati.

