Echoes of Brotherhood: Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar's Bond Beyond Cinema

Saira Banu, veteran actress, fondly remembered the strong bond between acting legends Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar, likening them to brothers who shared a passion for badminton and food. While Banu referred to Dharmendra as family, she narrated how Dilip Kumar considered him a younger sibling, elevating their relationship beyond mere colleagues.

The two actors appeared together in Dharmendra's only Bengali film, "Paari" (1966), and its 1972 remake "Anokha Milan", where Dilip made cameo appearances. Banu recounted how Dharmendra often credited Dilip Kumar's film "Shaheed" for his own journey into acting, subsequently forging a deep personal connection with the late superstar who passed away in 2021.

Banu also highlighted their shared love for food and recreation, with Dharmendra frequently enjoying special biryani at Dilip's home. Their camaraderie extended to playing badminton whenever possible. Dharmendra sought Dilip's guidance on family matters, and in moments of personal uncertainty. The connection was profound and enduring, as recalled by Banu.