Punjab Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, whose illustrious career transcended six decades and approximately 300 films, has passed away at the age of 89, sparking a wave of condolences from political figures in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extolled Dharmendra's journey from a small village to the pinnacle of Indian cinema, highlighting his indelible impact and praying for the actor's peace in the afterlife.

Other leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhbir Singh Badal, expressed their sorrow, emphasizing Dharmendra's embodiment of Punjab's spirit and the enduring legacy that will continue to inspire countless individuals globally.

