Left Menu

Punjab Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Dharmendra

Political leaders in Punjab expressed their condolences on the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, celebrating his significant contributions to Indian cinema and his deep connection to Punjab. Remembered as the iconic 'He-Man' with an illustrious career spanning 300 films, Dharmendra's legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:25 IST
Punjab Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Dharmendra
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra, whose illustrious career transcended six decades and approximately 300 films, has passed away at the age of 89, sparking a wave of condolences from political figures in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extolled Dharmendra's journey from a small village to the pinnacle of Indian cinema, highlighting his indelible impact and praying for the actor's peace in the afterlife.

Other leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhbir Singh Badal, expressed their sorrow, emphasizing Dharmendra's embodiment of Punjab's spirit and the enduring legacy that will continue to inspire countless individuals globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

 India
2
Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Breach

Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Brea...

 Global
3
Government to Optimize Transmission for Renewable Energy Projects

Government to Optimize Transmission for Renewable Energy Projects

 Global
4
ED Freezes Rs 523 Crore: Online Gaming Crackdown on WinZO and Gameskraft

ED Freezes Rs 523 Crore: Online Gaming Crackdown on WinZO and Gameskraft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025