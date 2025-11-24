Operation Sindoor: India’s Spiritual and Military Reply

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India's commitment to righteousness and resilience in the face of terrorism, citing the teachings of Lord Krishna during the 10th International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the recent Pahalgam incident, Singh said India's response through Operation Sindoor demonstrated the country's resolve not to yield to terror threats. He stressed that while India does not desire war, it stands ready to defend its principles.

The event, supported by Kurukshetra University and other bodies, also highlighted the Gita's global significance, with leaders like MP Naveen Jindal urging its teachings in daily life, marking its international acclaim.