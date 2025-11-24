Left Menu

Uproar Over Tree-Cutting Plans for Nashik's Simhastha Kumbh Mela

There has been significant opposition to Nashik Municipal Corporation's plans to cut down 1,670 trees in the Tapovan area for the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Despite reassurances of planting ten new trees for every felled one, locals and green activists are contesting the legality and environmental impact of the operation.

Controversy has erupted following a notice by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to remove 1,670 trees for the upcoming 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Tapovan. Over 900 objections were registered in just twelve days, highlighting growing environmental concerns among locals and green activists.

At a chaotic hearing, environmentalists argued that the trees, some up to a century old, should not be cut. Though NMC officials insist that only trees under ten years old and small shrubs will be removed, activists question the corporation's authority under the Maharashtra State Tree Authority Act 2021.

Tensions escalated further with prominent figures like actor and NCP member Sayaji Shinde joining the protest. Amidst the outcry, state minister Girish Mahajan assured that ten trees would be planted for each one cut down, while also promising tree transplantation wherever viable.

