Empowering Youth: The Key to Combating Climate Change

Climate activists and environmental leaders convened at the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, urging young people to actively participate in the battle against climate change.

This year's event brought together hundreds of students, climate advocates, and environmental experts, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in crafting a sustainable future.

Key speakers, including British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, stressed the power that lies within the younger generation, while conservationist Purnima Devi Barman highlighted the impact of grassroots efforts in driving lasting change.

