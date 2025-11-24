Left Menu

Empowering Youth: The Key to Combating Climate Change

At the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, climate activists and leaders urged youth to lead the fight against climate change. The event emphasized the role of young people in ensuring a sustainable future, with prominent figures highlighting grassroots initiatives and personal responsibility as catalysts for meaningful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:09 IST
Empowering Youth: The Key to Combating Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activists and environmental leaders convened at the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, urging young people to actively participate in the battle against climate change.

This year's event brought together hundreds of students, climate advocates, and environmental experts, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in crafting a sustainable future.

Key speakers, including British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, stressed the power that lies within the younger generation, while conservationist Purnima Devi Barman highlighted the impact of grassroots efforts in driving lasting change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025