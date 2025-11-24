Empowering Youth: The Key to Combating Climate Change
At the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, climate activists and leaders urged youth to lead the fight against climate change. The event emphasized the role of young people in ensuring a sustainable future, with prominent figures highlighting grassroots initiatives and personal responsibility as catalysts for meaningful change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate activists and environmental leaders convened at the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, urging young people to actively participate in the battle against climate change.
This year's event brought together hundreds of students, climate advocates, and environmental experts, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in crafting a sustainable future.
Key speakers, including British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, stressed the power that lies within the younger generation, while conservationist Purnima Devi Barman highlighted the impact of grassroots efforts in driving lasting change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement