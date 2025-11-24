Polish-Israeli Tensions Flare Over Holocaust Memorial's Statement

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radek Sikorski, announced he was summoning the Israeli ambassador following a controversial post by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial institution, on social media platform X.

The post suggested that Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a yellow badge, a statement Poland contests for implicating them instead of Nazi Germany. Sikorski requested a renewed post, stressing the necessity to highlight the 'German-occupied' context.

Despite a response from Yad Vashem acknowledging the German ordinance linked, Polish officials, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk, criticized the narrative as misleading and urged for amendment.

