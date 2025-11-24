Left Menu

Polish-Israeli Tensions Flare Over Holocaust Memorial's Statement

Poland's foreign minister challenges Yad Vashem's statement on Jews wearing badges in Poland, seen as misattributing German Nazi crimes. Poland requests clarification, emphasizing 'German-occupied' Poland context. Criticism rises, and Israel's ambassador is summoned due to perceived misleading post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:31 IST
Polish-Israeli Tensions Flare Over Holocaust Memorial's Statement
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radek Sikorski, announced he was summoning the Israeli ambassador following a controversial post by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial institution, on social media platform X.

The post suggested that Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a yellow badge, a statement Poland contests for implicating them instead of Nazi Germany. Sikorski requested a renewed post, stressing the necessity to highlight the 'German-occupied' context.

Despite a response from Yad Vashem acknowledging the German ordinance linked, Polish officials, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk, criticized the narrative as misleading and urged for amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

