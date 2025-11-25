Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: The Flourishing Clay Lamp Industry for Karthigai Deepam

In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, clay artisans work tirelessly to create a variety of earthen lamps for the Karthigai Deepam festival. Despite urbanization and the availability of modern alternatives, traditional clay lamps remain popular, with increased demand from various regions and innovations in design and affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:12 IST
Reviving Traditions: The Flourishing Clay Lamp Industry for Karthigai Deepam
Lamp making for Karthigai Deepam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Tamil Nadu, the age-old tradition of crafting earthen lamps comes alive as Karthigai Deepam approaches. Artisans from the Dindigul district, notably around Nochiodaipatti, are busy at their wheels, shaping alluvial clay into a myriad of festive items, including essential Karthigai lamps.

Despite the proliferation of ceramic and wax alternatives, the cultural resonance and aesthetic appeal of clay lamps ensure their continued demand. The locally-made lamps, affordably priced between Re 1 to Rs 5, attract traders not just from Tamil Nadu but from neighboring states, reflecting a thriving, cross-regional appreciation for tradition.

This season, the array of clay offerings is diverse, with both standard and specialty lamps adorning market stalls. From plate lamps to lotus lamps with five flames, the innovation is abundant. However, as Manimaran, a local artisan mentions, the labor costs remain high, yet the enduring preference for clay highlights a deeper cultural value beyond mere price points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

 South Africa
2
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
3
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
4
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025