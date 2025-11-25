Reviving Traditions: The Flourishing Clay Lamp Industry for Karthigai Deepam
In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, clay artisans work tirelessly to create a variety of earthen lamps for the Karthigai Deepam festival. Despite urbanization and the availability of modern alternatives, traditional clay lamps remain popular, with increased demand from various regions and innovations in design and affordability.
- Country:
- India
In the heart of Tamil Nadu, the age-old tradition of crafting earthen lamps comes alive as Karthigai Deepam approaches. Artisans from the Dindigul district, notably around Nochiodaipatti, are busy at their wheels, shaping alluvial clay into a myriad of festive items, including essential Karthigai lamps.
Despite the proliferation of ceramic and wax alternatives, the cultural resonance and aesthetic appeal of clay lamps ensure their continued demand. The locally-made lamps, affordably priced between Re 1 to Rs 5, attract traders not just from Tamil Nadu but from neighboring states, reflecting a thriving, cross-regional appreciation for tradition.
This season, the array of clay offerings is diverse, with both standard and specialty lamps adorning market stalls. From plate lamps to lotus lamps with five flames, the innovation is abundant. However, as Manimaran, a local artisan mentions, the labor costs remain high, yet the enduring preference for clay highlights a deeper cultural value beyond mere price points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
