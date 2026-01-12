Left Menu

Lohri: Igniting the Spirit of Unity and Cultural Heritage in Haryana

Lohri, a festival marking the end of winter and start of the new agricultural cycle, was celebrated in Haryana with fervor. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized its cultural significance, unity, and youth participation. The festival highlights traditions, unity, and gratitude towards nature, strengthening community bonds.

  • Country:
  • India

Haryana celebrated Lohri with great enthusiasm, emphasizing its importance as a festival of life, nature, and unity. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh highlighted Lohri's role in marking winter's end and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle, symbolizing hope and prosperity.

The state-level celebration, organized by the Haryana State Child Welfare Council at District Bal Bhawan, Sonipat, featured cultural performances from children and participation from youth, showcasing Haryana's rich traditions and vibrant cultural heritage through folk songs and dances.

The Governor, along with council members, extended greetings and emphasized the festival's significance in promoting values of sharing, respect for nature, and unity. Lohri, according to the Governor, brings peace, health, and joy, strengthening bonds within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

