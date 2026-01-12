Left Menu

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Explores Gujarat's Cultural Heritage

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell in Gujarat, during his maiden trip to India. Accompanied by Minister S Jaishankar, Merz explored this historic site. He also visited the Sabarmati Ashram and participated in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:16 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took time during his official visit to India to appreciate the country's rich cultural heritage. On Monday, Merz visited the Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar, Gujarat, known for its intricate design and five-story depth.

Accompanied by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the German chancellor examined the historical structure, which was built in 1498. The visit underscored the growing cultural cooperation between Germany and India.

As part of his first visit to India, Merz also explored other historical sites, including the Sabarmati Ashram, and attended the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, showcasing his interest in understanding India's diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

