M5 Entertainment Launches Global Film Fund to Foster World Cinema

M5 Entertainment has unveiled its Global Film Fund at NFDC Film Bazaar, aimed at nurturing impactful cinema. Spearheaded by Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, the fund will support bold storytelling globally. They also introduced an annual award to honor artistic projects with world-cinema potential, enhancing cross-cultural narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:28 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a significant move at the NFDC Film Bazaar, M5 Entertainment revealed its Global Film Fund, designed to support and nurture impactful cinema on an international scale. Founded by filmmaker and producer Sonya V. Kapoor and producer Amrita Mendonza, the initiative seeks to champion engaging and globally relevant narratives.

As part of their announcement, Kapoor and Mendonza highlighted their upcoming project, 'The Soul Whisperer,' which embodies the fund's artistic philosophy. Additionally, the duo introduced the M5 Entertainment Global Film Fund Award, an annual accolade under Film Bazaar's Waves Initiative, recognizing projects for their artistic merit and potential in world cinema.

The launch has sparked interest among filmmakers and industry professionals, viewing it as a new opportunity to bring strong South Asian and international creative voices to broader audiences. Kapoor emphasized the fund's mission to support cinema that resonates across cultures, while Mendonza stressed the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for filmmakers at every stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

