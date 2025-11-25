M5 Entertainment Launches Global Film Fund to Foster World Cinema

Mumbai, Maharashtra – In a significant move at the NFDC Film Bazaar, M5 Entertainment revealed its Global Film Fund, designed to support and nurture impactful cinema on an international scale. Founded by filmmaker and producer Sonya V. Kapoor and producer Amrita Mendonza, the initiative seeks to champion engaging and globally relevant narratives.

As part of their announcement, Kapoor and Mendonza highlighted their upcoming project, 'The Soul Whisperer,' which embodies the fund's artistic philosophy. Additionally, the duo introduced the M5 Entertainment Global Film Fund Award, an annual accolade under Film Bazaar's Waves Initiative, recognizing projects for their artistic merit and potential in world cinema.

The launch has sparked interest among filmmakers and industry professionals, viewing it as a new opportunity to bring strong South Asian and international creative voices to broader audiences. Kapoor emphasized the fund's mission to support cinema that resonates across cultures, while Mendonza stressed the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for filmmakers at every stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)