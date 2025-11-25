Left Menu

Sonzal Festival: Celebrating Kashmir's Youthful Talent and Cultural Diversity

Kashmir University's Sonzal festival showcases youth talent through music, art, and debates. Organized by the Dean's Student Welfare department, it fosters cultural exchange and provides a platform for students to display their artistic abilities. The eight-day festival has offered vibrant performances and diverse cultural experiences.

Sonzal festival at Kashmir University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The annual Youth Festival, 'Sonzal,' organized by Kashmir University, aims to promote art and cultural activities among the youth of the valley. Spearheaded by the Department of Dean's Student Welfare, the event takes place over eight days at the university's convocation center.

A dynamic mix of cultural presentations captivated audiences, with performances from the Sufi brothers and various musical bands, enthralling the young crowd. Beyond entertainment, the festival serves as a platform for students to exhibit their talents, including cultural programs, musical shows, debates, and art competitions.

These festivals are pivotal for cultural exchange, attracting participation from colleges across different districts, enriching the experience. Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Kashmir University's Cultural Officer, highlighted the festival's 17-year history and its role in talent showcasing. Students expressed excitement over the opportunity to share their passion for art and culture, with the event concluding on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

