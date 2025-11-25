Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari's Spiritual Sojourn to Barsana: A Journey of Devotion and Inspiration

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Barsana, engaging in religious activities, including gau sewa and a visit to the Radha Rani Temple. He met with Padma Shri Ramesh Baba and emphasized Barsana's spiritual energy as an inspiration for nation-building.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, embarked on a spiritual visit to Barsana, engaging in religious rituals and offerings. His journey included participation in 'gau sewa' at the Mataji Gaushala and a visit to the iconic Radha Rani Temple via ropeway, where he sought divine blessings.

The visit was marked by a warm welcome from BJP workers, local saints, temple officials, and devotees. Gadkari's spiritual interaction with renowned Bhagwat preacher Padma Shri Ramesh Baba was a highlight of his trip, emphasizing the importance of Barsana's spiritual heritage.

Addressing the media, Gadkari described Barsana as both a devotional hub and a source of inspiration. He highlighted the town's spiritual energy, suggesting it plays a pivotal role in guiding the nation's development process.

