Mauritius President's Spiritual Visit to Tirumala
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, where he was received by TTD officials. Gokhool participated in a darshan and received traditional gifts, including silk clothes and prasadams, from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Wednesday, marking a spiritual highlight during his trip.
Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, who guided him to partake in the traditional darshan, a visit to the deity.
After the ceremony, TTD officials honored President Gokhool with silk garments, the temple's sacred 'prasadams,' and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, celebrating the occasion at the revered Ranganayakula Mandapam.