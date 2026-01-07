Left Menu

Mauritius President's Spiritual Visit to Tirumala

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, where he was received by TTD officials. Gokhool participated in a darshan and received traditional gifts, including silk clothes and prasadams, from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Wednesday, marking a spiritual highlight during his trip.

Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, who guided him to partake in the traditional darshan, a visit to the deity.

After the ceremony, TTD officials honored President Gokhool with silk garments, the temple's sacred 'prasadams,' and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, celebrating the occasion at the revered Ranganayakula Mandapam.

