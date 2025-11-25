Left Menu

Unearthing Assam's Darkest Chapter: The Nellie Massacre Revisited

The Assam Assembly revisits the Nellie massacre reports, a horrific incident of communal violence in 1983 that killed over 2,000 people, mainly immigrant Bengali Muslims. Two commissions detailed the events, which occurred amid political upheaval and alleged demographic tensions, yet no prosecutions followed due to the 1985 Assam Accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:25 IST
Unearthing Assam's Darkest Chapter: The Nellie Massacre Revisited
  • Country:
  • India

The dark scars of the Nellie massacre, Assam's worst communal violence episode, resurfaced as the state assembly tabled reports on Tuesday—42 years after the grim event. On February 18, 1983, over 2,000 lives, primarily immigrant Bengali-speaking Muslims, were lost to violence in the small town of Nellie.

The reports from the T P Tewary Commission by the government and the T U Mehta Commission by civil society highlight the tensions during the polls of 1983, which were controversially held amid widespread opposition. The violence occurred against a backdrop of unrest surrounding the Assam Agitation against alleged illegal immigration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the presentation of these reports as an 'academic exercise' that rekindles a 'big chapter in Assam's history,' emphasizing the demographic documentation and tensions noted by the Tewary Commission. Still, justice remains elusive, as the Assam Accord halted prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

 South Africa
2
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
3
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
4
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025