Transforming India's Energy Landscape: The Digital Shift

The Power Ministry's taskforce on India Energy Stack (IES) is working to build a unified digital public infrastructure for India's energy sector. The initiative aims to overcome fragmented systems and achieve seamless integration, aligning with India's USD 5-trillion economy goal and net zero-carbon emission commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:53 IST
The Ministry of Power in India recently convened the second meeting of its dedicated taskforce on the India Energy Stack (IES), striving to quicken the pace of developing an integrated digital public infrastructure tailored for the energy sector, according to an official statement.

This taskforce, constituted by the ministry, is on a mission to establish a unified, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure that caters comprehensively to the nation's energy needs.

REC, the nodal agency for IES, has pledged collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Power and relevant stakeholders, aiming to convert this vision into actionable standards and scalable solutions that provide practical benefits. As India targets becoming a USD 5-trillion economy and fulfilling net zero-carbon commitments, the power sector faces both promising opportunities and intricate challenges. Despite advancements in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer energy market involvement, fragmented systems and the absence of seamless digital integration remain critical obstacles. In response, the Ministry of Power envisions a revamped digital framework through the India Energy Stack, a Digital Public Infrastructure designed to facilitate standardized, secure, and open platform management across the electricity value chain.

