Piyush Goyal's Strategic Brussels Visit: Pivotal India-EU Trade Talks Enter Final Phase

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels on January 8-9 to meet with European Union officials, aiming to push forward crucial trade agreement negotiations, an official said. The discussions are in the final stages, poised to shape a comprehensive India-EU trade pact.

During his visit, Minister Goyal will meet with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade, to explore mutual grounds for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is crucial for both regions. Prior to Brussels, Goyal will make a stop in Liechtenstein on January 7.

As negotiations reach their most challenging phase, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted that areas like the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism and tariff concerns are pivotal. Key chapters such as investment and trade barriers were deliberated upon in the latest round of talks, concluded recently in December.