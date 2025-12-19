Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic Brussels Visit: Pivotal India-EU Trade Talks Enter Final Phase

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Brussels in January to meet with EU officials for advancing a comprehensive trade pact. These talks mark a critical phase in India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, seeking to finalize a balanced agreement that affects multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:52 IST
Piyush Goyal's Strategic Brussels Visit: Pivotal India-EU Trade Talks Enter Final Phase
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels on January 8-9 to meet with European Union officials, aiming to push forward crucial trade agreement negotiations, an official said. The discussions are in the final stages, poised to shape a comprehensive India-EU trade pact.

During his visit, Minister Goyal will meet with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade, to explore mutual grounds for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is crucial for both regions. Prior to Brussels, Goyal will make a stop in Liechtenstein on January 7.

As negotiations reach their most challenging phase, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted that areas like the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism and tariff concerns are pivotal. Key chapters such as investment and trade barriers were deliberated upon in the latest round of talks, concluded recently in December.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025