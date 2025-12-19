Mizoram's Fight Against Drugs: A Delicate Balance

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has commended the police for their effectiveness in disrupting drug smuggling networks, yet he acknowledges that completely eradicating drug abuse remains an ongoing challenge. Speaking at a state-level police conference, he praised the force's role in achieving significant reductions in drug-related issues over the past two years.

The Chief Minister also recognized the police's efforts in curbing illegal areca nut smuggling, which he believes has benefited local producers with increased prices. He announced that Rs 3.18 crore from the Centre, along with an additional Rs 21.27 crore, would enhance police modernization, fulfilling essential demands such as acquiring bulletproof vehicles.

During the conference, Home Minister K Sapdanga emphasized the broader role of policing beyond crime enforcement, focusing on public safety and social harmony. Meanwhile, DGP Sharad Agarwal presented nation-wide recommendations to strengthen policing, with intentions to implement these in Mizoram to address traditional crimes and emerging challenges.

