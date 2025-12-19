Left Menu

Mizoram's Fight Against Drugs: A Delicate Balance

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the successes and ongoing challenges in tackling drug abuse, crediting police efforts for substantial progress. He noted initiatives to modernize policing, including recommendations from the DGP-IGP conference, emphasizing the role of law enforcement in safeguarding public safety and addressing emerging threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:51 IST
Mizoram's Fight Against Drugs: A Delicate Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has commended the police for their effectiveness in disrupting drug smuggling networks, yet he acknowledges that completely eradicating drug abuse remains an ongoing challenge. Speaking at a state-level police conference, he praised the force's role in achieving significant reductions in drug-related issues over the past two years.

The Chief Minister also recognized the police's efforts in curbing illegal areca nut smuggling, which he believes has benefited local producers with increased prices. He announced that Rs 3.18 crore from the Centre, along with an additional Rs 21.27 crore, would enhance police modernization, fulfilling essential demands such as acquiring bulletproof vehicles.

During the conference, Home Minister K Sapdanga emphasized the broader role of policing beyond crime enforcement, focusing on public safety and social harmony. Meanwhile, DGP Sharad Agarwal presented nation-wide recommendations to strengthen policing, with intentions to implement these in Mizoram to address traditional crimes and emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025