Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Unveils 'Panchjanya' Memorial in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Panchjanya' memorial in Kurukshetra, celebrating the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. He also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, developed under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme, which provides an immersive experience of Mahabharata's significant episodes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:39 IST
Prime Minister Modi Unveils 'Panchjanya' Memorial in Kurukshetra
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the 'Panchjanya' memorial in Kurukshetra, a tribute to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. This significant development was marked by the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Modi's visit also included a tour of the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, a comprehensive experiential center depicting key episodes from the revered Mahabharata. Developed under the Government of India's 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme, this center highlights the timeless cultural and spiritual relevance of the epic.

The Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, constructed with an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore, offers an immersive experience of the Mahabharata's story, philosophy, and history through modern technology. Modi also commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and addressed a gathering in Ayodhya, earlier in the day.

TRENDING

1
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
2
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
3
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global
4
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025