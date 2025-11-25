Prime Minister Modi Unveils 'Panchjanya' Memorial in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the 'Panchjanya' memorial in Kurukshetra, a tribute to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. This significant development was marked by the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Modi's visit also included a tour of the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, a comprehensive experiential center depicting key episodes from the revered Mahabharata. Developed under the Government of India's 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme, this center highlights the timeless cultural and spiritual relevance of the epic.

The Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, constructed with an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore, offers an immersive experience of the Mahabharata's story, philosophy, and history through modern technology. Modi also commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and addressed a gathering in Ayodhya, earlier in the day.