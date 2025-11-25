The Vatican's Firm Stand on Monogamy: A Doctrinal Deep Dive

The Vatican firmly reiterated the value of monogamous marriage between a man and a woman this week, responding to worries from African bishops about polygamy practices within their communities.

A Vatican doctrine document restated the Church's longstanding position on marriage's indissolubility, emphasizing monogamy's unique and exclusive nature.

Authored by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, the document, 'A Dear One: In Praise of Monogamy,' addresses marriage's evolution through religious and philosophical texts, amid Fernandez's controversial past writings on sexuality.

