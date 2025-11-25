Left Menu

The Vatican's Firm Stand on Monogamy: A Doctrinal Deep Dive

The Vatican reinforced its commitment to monogamous marriage between a man and a woman, addressing African bishops' polygamy concerns. The newly released doctrinal document, 'A Dear One: In Praise of Monogamy,' traces marriage's treatment across religious and philosophical texts. The document's author, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, previously stirred controversy with progressive publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:50 IST
The Vatican's Firm Stand on Monogamy: A Doctrinal Deep Dive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican firmly reiterated the value of monogamous marriage between a man and a woman this week, responding to worries from African bishops about polygamy practices within their communities.

A Vatican doctrine document restated the Church's longstanding position on marriage's indissolubility, emphasizing monogamy's unique and exclusive nature.

Authored by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, the document, 'A Dear One: In Praise of Monogamy,' addresses marriage's evolution through religious and philosophical texts, amid Fernandez's controversial past writings on sexuality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
2
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
3
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global
4
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025