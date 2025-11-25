The Vatican's Firm Stand on Monogamy: A Doctrinal Deep Dive
The Vatican reinforced its commitment to monogamous marriage between a man and a woman, addressing African bishops' polygamy concerns. The newly released doctrinal document, 'A Dear One: In Praise of Monogamy,' traces marriage's treatment across religious and philosophical texts. The document's author, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, previously stirred controversy with progressive publications.
The Vatican firmly reiterated the value of monogamous marriage between a man and a woman this week, responding to worries from African bishops about polygamy practices within their communities.
A Vatican doctrine document restated the Church's longstanding position on marriage's indissolubility, emphasizing monogamy's unique and exclusive nature.
Authored by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernandez, the document, 'A Dear One: In Praise of Monogamy,' addresses marriage's evolution through religious and philosophical texts, amid Fernandez's controversial past writings on sexuality.
