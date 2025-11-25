Bollywood Under Scrutiny: Siddhanth Kapoor's Five-Hour Police Interrogation in Drug Case

Bollywood actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor faced a five-hour grilling by Mumbai police on Tuesday, connected to a substantial drug seizure case, officials confirmed.

Kapoor, son of prominent actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, appeared at the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) headquarters in Ghatkopar for questioning. Following his session, he was allowed to leave, with officials withholding additional details.

The ANC issued a summons for social media influencer Orhan Awatramani to give a statement on November 26. Their names surfaced during investigations involving Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, linked to a Rs 252 crore mephedrone bust. Shaikh alleged involvement of celebrities and a political figure in illegal parties both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)