Bollywood Under Scrutiny: Siddhanth Kapoor's Five-Hour Police Interrogation in Drug Case
Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor was questioned by Mumbai police for five hours in a drug-related investigation. The inquiry relates to the seizure of Rs 252 crore of mephedrone. Influencer Orhan Awatramani is also summoned. Kapoor's name emerged during the interrogation of suspect Mohammed Shaikh.
Bollywood actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor faced a five-hour grilling by Mumbai police on Tuesday, connected to a substantial drug seizure case, officials confirmed.
Kapoor, son of prominent actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, appeared at the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) headquarters in Ghatkopar for questioning. Following his session, he was allowed to leave, with officials withholding additional details.
The ANC issued a summons for social media influencer Orhan Awatramani to give a statement on November 26. Their names surfaced during investigations involving Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, linked to a Rs 252 crore mephedrone bust. Shaikh alleged involvement of celebrities and a political figure in illegal parties both domestically and internationally.
