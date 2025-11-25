The Beatles Anthology: A New Chapter Unveiled

A remastered episode of the 'Beatles Anthology' series, first broadcast in 1995, has been unveiled, marking a significant addition 30 years later. This new installment explores the personal impact of fame on Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, three key members of one of history's most notable rock bands.

The 'Beatles Anthology' series originally spanned their early days from Liverpool to their global stardom, including the iconic single 'Free as a Bird,' reimagined from John Lennon's 1977 demo. The current episode, rich with 1990s footage, offers insights untethered from the series' original chronology, offering a fresh look at the band members beyond their musical legend.

The documentary, restored to digital quality by Apple Corps and Peter Jackson's Park Road Post, will debut on Disney+. Director Oliver Murray states that this new segment reshapes the Beatles' mythology, allowing fans to explore the band's story with new perspective, transcending decades as a piece of 20th-century folklore.

