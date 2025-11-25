Left Menu

The Beatles Anthology: A New Chapter Unveiled

A newly remastered episode of the 'Beatles Anthology' emerges 30 years after its debut, showcasing unseen footage and shifts in the band's narrative. This episode sheds light on the personal experiences of McCartney, Harrison, and Starr as part of the groundbreaking rock group The Beatles, set to premiere on Disney+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:55 IST
The Beatles Anthology: A New Chapter Unveiled

A remastered episode of the 'Beatles Anthology' series, first broadcast in 1995, has been unveiled, marking a significant addition 30 years later. This new installment explores the personal impact of fame on Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, three key members of one of history's most notable rock bands.

The 'Beatles Anthology' series originally spanned their early days from Liverpool to their global stardom, including the iconic single 'Free as a Bird,' reimagined from John Lennon's 1977 demo. The current episode, rich with 1990s footage, offers insights untethered from the series' original chronology, offering a fresh look at the band members beyond their musical legend.

The documentary, restored to digital quality by Apple Corps and Peter Jackson's Park Road Post, will debut on Disney+. Director Oliver Murray states that this new segment reshapes the Beatles' mythology, allowing fans to explore the band's story with new perspective, transcending decades as a piece of 20th-century folklore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025