Left Menu

Celestial Celebrations: PM Modi Honors International Gita Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra, emphasizing the Bhagavad Gita's global spiritual relevance. He performed evening 'Maha Aarti' and highlighted Kurukshetra's spiritual significance. The event commemorates Lord Krishna's divine message, offering solutions to human challenges and promoting global peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:57 IST
Celestial Celebrations: PM Modi Honors International Gita Mahotsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra on Tuesday, performing the evening 'Maha Aarti' amidst the spiritual chants of Vedic mantras at Brahmasarovar. The ongoing festival, from November 15 to December 5, marks the delivery of the Bhagavad Gita's divine knowledge at Jyotisar.

Addressing the audience, PM Modi emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's enduring relevance in today's world, highlighting how its teachings offer universal spiritual guidance and solutions. Kurukshetra, he noted, holds a unique global spiritual identity, strengthened by this annual celebration organized by the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Modi's participation in the event included the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and posing for a photograph with the Kurukshetra Development Board and international researchers. Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present, underscoring the collaborative spirit in honoring this sacred tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025