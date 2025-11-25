Celestial Celebrations: PM Modi Honors International Gita Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra on Tuesday, performing the evening 'Maha Aarti' amidst the spiritual chants of Vedic mantras at Brahmasarovar. The ongoing festival, from November 15 to December 5, marks the delivery of the Bhagavad Gita's divine knowledge at Jyotisar.

Addressing the audience, PM Modi emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's enduring relevance in today's world, highlighting how its teachings offer universal spiritual guidance and solutions. Kurukshetra, he noted, holds a unique global spiritual identity, strengthened by this annual celebration organized by the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Modi's participation in the event included the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and posing for a photograph with the Kurukshetra Development Board and international researchers. Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present, underscoring the collaborative spirit in honoring this sacred tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)