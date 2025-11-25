Left Menu

Soaring Heights: Helicopter Rides Set to Elevate Hornbill Festival 2025 Experience

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival 2025 will feature helicopter rides offering aerial views and improved connectivity. Initiated by Thumby Aviation and the Tourism department, the service aims to enhance tourism. Subsidized rates are available, with bookings through official channels, operating from multiple helipads across the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland is set to elevate the Hornbill Festival experience in 2025 with the launch of helicopter rides. On Tuesday, Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along introduced the aerial service at Lerie Helipad, intending to boost tourism appeal and enhance connectivity during the renowned cultural event.

The initiative, in partnership with Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and the Nagaland Tourism Department, promises tourists breathtaking sightseeing opportunities above Kohima and Dzükou Valley. Travelers can avail themselves of flights between Kohima and Kigwema, along with an exclusive view of the Hornbill Festival. Charter services for wider exploration across Nagaland are also offered.

Subsidized rates aim to attract both local and international visitors. Booking options are accessible via various channels, including social media and official websites, ensuring a seamless experience for participants. The helicopter rides will operate from key locations such as Dimapur Airport, Kohima Heliport, and Kigwema Heliport, during this 26th annual edition of the festival.

