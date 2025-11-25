Soaring Heights: Helicopter Rides Set to Elevate Hornbill Festival 2025 Experience

Nagaland is set to elevate the Hornbill Festival experience in 2025 with the launch of helicopter rides. On Tuesday, Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along introduced the aerial service at Lerie Helipad, intending to boost tourism appeal and enhance connectivity during the renowned cultural event.

The initiative, in partnership with Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and the Nagaland Tourism Department, promises tourists breathtaking sightseeing opportunities above Kohima and Dzükou Valley. Travelers can avail themselves of flights between Kohima and Kigwema, along with an exclusive view of the Hornbill Festival. Charter services for wider exploration across Nagaland are also offered.

Subsidized rates aim to attract both local and international visitors. Booking options are accessible via various channels, including social media and official websites, ensuring a seamless experience for participants. The helicopter rides will operate from key locations such as Dimapur Airport, Kohima Heliport, and Kigwema Heliport, during this 26th annual edition of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)