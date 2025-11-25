Scouting: A Global Integration of Culture and Management

At the 19th National Jamboree, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that scouting transcends sports and uniforms, embodying a lifestyle focused on character and service. He lauded the global spread of Scouts and Guides, pointing out its presence in over 170 countries as a source of pride.

Adityanath cited Adiguru Shankaracharya's historical accomplishments to emphasize India's enduring cultural influence across regions. He underscored that success arises from unity, teamwork, and discipline, uniting energies and trust under effective leadership.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated the Major Dhyanchand Adventure Village, emphasizing adventure sports as vital for nurturing decisiveness, teamwork, and leadership in youth. His visit to the Government Industrial Training Institute in Lucknow further stressed modern training's role in enhancing student employability.