Igniting Heritage: The Epic Olympic Flame Journey to Milan Cortina 2026

The Olympic flame, ignited by sunlight in Ancient Olympia, embarks on its journey to Milan Cortina 2026. Amid challenges like weather disruptions and protests, the flame, carried by thousands of torchbearers, tours Italy showcasing its rich cultural heritage. A parallel path is set for the Paralympic flame, originating from England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ancientolympia | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:54 IST
Igniting Heritage: The Epic Olympic Flame Journey to Milan Cortina 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ceremonial ignition of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia launched the flame's long journey to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The flame's path links the glory of ancient Greece with modern athletic competitions, commencing its Italian tour after being kindled by sunlight in a ritual rife with historic homage.

The relay traditionally faces weather-related challenges and has seen disruptions, notably during the Beijing Olympiad. Despite such hurdles, the flame is accompanied by backup measures like pre-lit lanterns to sustain its uninterrupted path across host cities. Security enhancements now ensure the smooth passage of this emblematic beacon.

As part of the relay's spectacular itinerary, 10,000 torchbearers will carry the flame through 110 provinces and over 12,000 kilometers across Italy. Parallel to this dazzling event, the Paralympic flame mirrors a legacy, charting its course from Stoke Mandeville Hospital in England, highlighting the spirit of perseverance and unity before the Verona Arena opening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

