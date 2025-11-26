Left Menu

Shubhankit Sharma: Rising Star from Jaipur to Global Stage

Shubhankit Sharma, a versatile singer, lyricist, and entrepreneur from Jaipur, has become a rising name in the music industry. From his early beginnings to his international endeavors, Shubhankit has continually evolved, delivering hit singles and collaborating with known artists, solidifying his place on the music scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:36 IST
Shubhankit Sharma: Rising Star from Jaipur to Global Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Shubhankit Sharma, a gifted singer and entrepreneur from Jaipur, is charting an impressive course in the music industry. Starting his career at just 16, Sharma's dedication and vision have propelled him forward, overcoming challenges to establish a promising path in both business and music.

Transitioning from Jaipur to Dubai, Sharma has seized larger opportunities, releasing singles like 'Dynamite', 'Khwaab', and 'Dakshin Dilli'. Each song, featuring notable artists and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, showcases his lyrical and vocal talent, attracting widespread attention.

Anticipation builds as Sharma prepares to release his latest track, 'Sote Jaagte', with high hopes of captivating music lovers once more. With Sharma and Soi's continued collaboration, expectations are poised for yet another impactful release from this dynamic artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

 India
2
Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

 Turkey
3
Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

 India
4
DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025