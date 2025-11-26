Shubhankit Sharma: Rising Star from Jaipur to Global Stage

Shubhankit Sharma, a gifted singer and entrepreneur from Jaipur, is charting an impressive course in the music industry. Starting his career at just 16, Sharma's dedication and vision have propelled him forward, overcoming challenges to establish a promising path in both business and music.

Transitioning from Jaipur to Dubai, Sharma has seized larger opportunities, releasing singles like 'Dynamite', 'Khwaab', and 'Dakshin Dilli'. Each song, featuring notable artists and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, showcases his lyrical and vocal talent, attracting widespread attention.

Anticipation builds as Sharma prepares to release his latest track, 'Sote Jaagte', with high hopes of captivating music lovers once more. With Sharma and Soi's continued collaboration, expectations are poised for yet another impactful release from this dynamic artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)