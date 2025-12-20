Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Red Bulls Hold onto Parker, Jokic Claims Assist Crown

The latest sports news covers various headlines, including Red Bulls re-signing Tim Parker, Derick Hall's NFL suspension, Pirates acquiring Brandon Lowe, and Sergio Garcia extending his contract with LIV Golf. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic sets a new NBA assist record, and Stan Wawrinka announces his retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of sports news, the New York Red Bulls are keeping Tim Parker on board, while NFL fans witness a one-game suspension for Seahawks' Derick Hall following unsportsmanlike conduct. The Pirates sign Brandon Lowe, moving assets between Tampa Bay and Houston in a high-stakes trade.

Representing a milestone in basketball, Nikola Jokic surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becoming the center with the most career assists, as he continues to rewrite NBA history books. Tennis legend Stanislas Wawrinka announced his retirement, capping off a remarkable 24-year career marked by multiple Grand Slam titles.

Elsewhere, Sergio Garcia is set to lead an all-Spanish team under a renewed multi-year contract with LIV Golf, and a settlement was reached in the wrongful death lawsuit involving the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Skaggs' family. This comes as shifting tides also hit tennis, with Naomi Osaka severing ties with the agency she co-founded, Evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

