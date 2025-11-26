Left Menu

Khadi Garments Shine at International Gita Mahotsav

Khadi garments are drawing significant attention at the International Gita Mahotsav, with artisans displaying various handcrafted products. The event also features cultural performances from different states, promoting regional heritage. Toursists are particularly attracted to Khadi for its seasonal comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:05 IST
Khadi garments are stealing the spotlight at the International Gita Mahotsav, attracting a large number of visitors, officials reported on Wednesday. The event highlights the craftsmanship of artisans from across India, with stalls set up near Brahmasarovar lake drawing significant attention.

The state Khadi and Village Industries Board has showcased an array of products, offering a 25% discount to the public and an additional 5% to government employees. According to Pramod Kumar Paliwal, the District Khadi and Village Industries Officer, the garments available are entirely hand-crafted from khadi fabric, appreciated for their temperature adaptability.

Alongside Khadi, folk artists from states like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are captivating audiences, enhancing the festive spirit with vibrant cultural performances. The North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, is orchestrating these presentations to highlight India's diverse cultural heritage.

