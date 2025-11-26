Left Menu

Around the World on Foot: Karl Bushby’s 27-Year Journey

Karl Bushby, a British ex-paratrooper, is completing his 27-year trek around the world, coping with modern social media pressures. His Goliath Expedition faces delays from global crises. As Bushby approaches his goal, he plans to transition into science engagement after reaching his destination.

Karl Bushby, a British ex-paratrooper, embarked on an ambitious 27-year quest in 1998 to walk around the globe. As he nears the completion of his journey, he's navigating the added complexities of modern social media in a continually transforming world.

While traversing northwest Hungary in pouring rain, Bushby, now 56, recalls the simplicity of starting out in Chile with a mere Instamatic camera. Back then, survival and sustenance through the treacherous Darien Gap mattered more than documenting his travels online, a stark contrast to today's digital age.

His epic journey, labelled the Goliath Expedition, is motor transport-free and fraught with delays from financial downturns, pandemics, and geopolitical changes. As Bushby eyes a 2026 finish, he looks forward to engaging with the scientific community, tapping into his passion for science literacy.

