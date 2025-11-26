Around the World on Foot: Karl Bushby’s 27-Year Journey

Karl Bushby, a British ex-paratrooper, embarked on an ambitious 27-year quest in 1998 to walk around the globe. As he nears the completion of his journey, he's navigating the added complexities of modern social media in a continually transforming world.

While traversing northwest Hungary in pouring rain, Bushby, now 56, recalls the simplicity of starting out in Chile with a mere Instamatic camera. Back then, survival and sustenance through the treacherous Darien Gap mattered more than documenting his travels online, a stark contrast to today's digital age.

His epic journey, labelled the Goliath Expedition, is motor transport-free and fraught with delays from financial downturns, pandemics, and geopolitical changes. As Bushby eyes a 2026 finish, he looks forward to engaging with the scientific community, tapping into his passion for science literacy.

