Tragedy Strikes Newlyweds: Fatal Car Crash Mars Newly Married Couple's Journey

A tragic accident has cut short the union of newlyweds, as a young bride was killed and her husband left critically injured following a car collision on the Manupur-Balara road. The accident occurred just two kilometers from their village shortly after their traditional 'phera' ceremony.

The deceased, identified as Amardeep Kaur, and her husband, Gurmukh Singh, were recently married and en route from the bride's parental home when their car struck a tree. The Badali Aala Singh Police Station SHO, Harkirat Singh, confirmed the incident, noting that the couple was trapped in the wreckage upon police arrival.

Kaur was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Singh is under critical care at a government hospital in Chandigarh. Preliminary investigations suggest a loss of control led to the crash, though further analysis is pending. The community remains in shock as it mourns the untimely loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)