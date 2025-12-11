Left Menu

Court Delivers Justice in Maharajganj Communal Clash Murder Case

A local Maharajganj court sentenced one person to death and nine to life imprisonment for a murder during communal violence in 2024. The incident, involving the shooting of 21-year-old Ramgopal Mishra, led to widespread unrest. The government intervened, and all accused faced National Security Act charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:37 IST
Court Delivers Justice in Maharajganj Communal Clash Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharajganj court has sentenced one person to death and nine others to life imprisonment for the murder of 21-year-old Ramgopal Mishra during last year's communal violence.

The incident took place during a Durga idol immersion procession and sparked widespread tensions across the town and parts of Bahraich city. Large-scale vandalism and arson were reported, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Charges were framed earlier this year, leading to the conviction of 10 individuals while three were acquitted. The Maharajganj administration has taken stringent measures ahead of the verdict to maintain law and order, ensuring justice for Mishra's family and restoring peace in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025