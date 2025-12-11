Left Menu

British Soldier's Death in Ukraine Sparks Accusations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Britain of not being transparent about the role of a British soldier killed in Ukraine. She suggested London misrepresented the soldier's activities, while the British Ministry of Defence stated he was observing a defensive capability test.

The death of Lance Corporal George Hooley, a British soldier, in Ukraine has sparked a diplomatic exchange of accusations between Russia and the UK. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded London disclose Hooley's true mission, suggesting Britain's covert involvement in Ukraine extends beyond advisory roles.

The UK Ministry of Defence maintains that Hooley was merely observing Ukrainian forces testing new defensive capabilities. However, Zakharova accused the UK of preparing its public for military losses in Ukraine, suggesting British forces are aiding Kyiv in 'terrorist' activities at London's behest.

Britain has not disclosed the number of its personnel in Ukraine, although reports indicate a small contingent is present, supporting Ukrainian troops and providing security to diplomatic staff. Russia's claims remain unsubstantiated, but they highlight the ongoing tension regarding foreign military presence in Ukraine.

