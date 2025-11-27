Exploring Taipei and Beyond: Entertainment Highlights

The world of entertainment news brings forth some intriguing headlines this week. Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou debuts her solo directorial project, 'Left-Handed Girl,' a film inspired by personal stories, shot entirely on iPhones. This compelling narrative is set in the vibrant night markets of Taipei and will represent Taiwan at the 2026 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery is in the midst of strategic moves to optimize its assets by soliciting improved acquisition offers by December 1. Having already piqued interest from influential industry players such as Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix, the parent company of CNN and HBO is exploring lucrative opportunities.

In a related development, the iconic 'Stranger Things' series on Netflix is approaching its grand finale. In celebration, Netflix orchestrated 'One Last Ride,' a cycling event in Los Angeles, paying tribute to the show's trademark bike rides. Additionally, an auction featuring memorable movie props from 'Star Wars' and 'Elf' is set to capture cinema lovers' attention, with over 1,350 items valued at $10.54 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)