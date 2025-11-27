India's Spiritual Legacy: A Timeless Inspiration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's enduring spiritual tradition at a gathering in Muradnagar, inaugurating a temple completed in 100 days. He praised the deep-rooted devotion of India's sages and their cultural legacy that still guides humanity.

Adityanath referred to the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a historic moment. He also emphasized Uttar Pradesh's connection with Jain heritage, noting the birthplaces of Jain Tirthankaras and the values of non-violence and compassion promoted by their teachings.

The Chief Minister promoted the 'One World, One Family' initiative, launched by Prime Minister Modi, which focuses on global unity through pledges like water conservation and service to the poor, embodying values long upheld by Jain monks.

(With inputs from agencies.)