Left Menu

Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

Vinay Katiyar, once linked with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, announced his candidacy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from Ayodhya. A former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member, he aims to return to Ayodhya, which he considers his 'karmabhoomi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:41 IST
Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran politician Vinay Katiyar, known for his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, declared on Tuesday his intention to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. The septuagenarian plans to run from the Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Katiyar, hailing from the Kurmi community, emphasized Ayodhya as his 'karmabhoomi' and expressed his commitment to the region. His political career includes serving as a Lok Sabha member for Faizabad in 1991, 1996, and 1999.

Despite losing the 2006 Lok Sabha bypolls to Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Katiyar also held a two-term Rajya Sabha seat from 2006 to 2018. His announcement marks a key re-entry in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026