Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

Veteran politician Vinay Katiyar, known for his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, declared on Tuesday his intention to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. The septuagenarian plans to run from the Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Katiyar, hailing from the Kurmi community, emphasized Ayodhya as his 'karmabhoomi' and expressed his commitment to the region. His political career includes serving as a Lok Sabha member for Faizabad in 1991, 1996, and 1999.

Despite losing the 2006 Lok Sabha bypolls to Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Katiyar also held a two-term Rajya Sabha seat from 2006 to 2018. His announcement marks a key re-entry in state politics.

