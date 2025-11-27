Left Menu

Milind Soman Lauds ARTIQA Launch: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Technology

Fitness icon Milind Soman attended the launch of ARTIQA, an innovative aesthetic system, in Gurgaon. The event highlighted the dual-technology approach integrating Thermal Shock and EMS, emphasizing fitness and aesthetic confidence. Organized by Photonence India, the launch involved dermatologists discussing ARTIQA's clinical efficacy and benefits for wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurgaon, fitness icon and wellness ambassador Milind Soman celebrated the launch of ARTIQA, a cutting-edge aesthetic system by Photonence India Pvt. Ltd. The system combines Thermal Shock and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technologies, promising enhanced wellness.

Soman emphasized that ARTIQA is a testament to how technology complements fitness, stating, "Machines can never replace exercise, but they can amplify results." The event spurred active discussions among dermatologists about ARTIQA's clinical value.

Photonence India, known for pioneering wellness technologies, remains committed to fusing science and health with their offerings. The company continues its mission to introduce renowned aesthetic innovations to Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

