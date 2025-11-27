Milind Soman Lauds ARTIQA Launch: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Technology

In Gurgaon, fitness icon and wellness ambassador Milind Soman celebrated the launch of ARTIQA, a cutting-edge aesthetic system by Photonence India Pvt. Ltd. The system combines Thermal Shock and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technologies, promising enhanced wellness.

Soman emphasized that ARTIQA is a testament to how technology complements fitness, stating, "Machines can never replace exercise, but they can amplify results." The event spurred active discussions among dermatologists about ARTIQA's clinical value.

Photonence India, known for pioneering wellness technologies, remains committed to fusing science and health with their offerings. The company continues its mission to introduce renowned aesthetic innovations to Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)