Empowering Resilience: Transforming Women's Mental Well-being in Indian Cinema

Guneet Monga Kapoor's Women in Film India is launching 'The Resilience Playbook,' a six-week workshop for mental well-being. Led by Chetna Chakravarthy, it offers tools for women filmmakers to navigate the unpredictability of the film industry. This initiative aims to create a supportive community for lasting careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:24 IST
Women in Film India, under the leadership of Indian producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, has introduced an innovative programme to bolster mental health for women in cinema. Dubbed 'The Resilience Playbook,' this initiative focuses on empowering female filmmakers.

The six-week series, led by wellness expert Chetna Chakravarthy, offers essential tools and pathways to help women filmmakers navigate the demanding and often uncertain landscape of the film industry. The workshop is seen as a sanctuary for building resilience, which is crucial for enduring and adapting in the ever-changing creative ecosystem.

Guneet Monga Kapoor shared her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the transformative impact of such support for women in film. Rabia Chopra, Head of Programmes & Development at WIF India, emphasized the programme's role as a safe space for women to become empowered and resilient, marking a significant step towards nurturing talent in the industry.

