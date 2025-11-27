Enhanced Surveillance and Safety Measures for Sabarimala Pilgrimage

In an effort to manage the influx of pilgrims during the Sabarimala season, authorities have decided to intensify surveillance on the traditional forest route leading to the Lord Ayyappa temple. The decision, made in a review meeting at Erumely's Devaswom Hall, aims to alleviate crowd congestion during this sacred time.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan chaired the meeting, which underscored the importance of using the traditional path for the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam. Stringent monitoring will be deployed at key points with support from the Forest Department and police. 'Spot booking' at Mukkuzhi will be considered for some pilgrims, but travel must strictly adhere to scheduled bookings.

The meeting reinforced the need for stronger interdepartmental cooperation, efficient waste management, and stringent health checks to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. So far, over a million devotees have visited, with efficient arrangements sparing them long waiting times. The collaborative efforts aim for a smooth and secured pilgrimage for all attendees.

