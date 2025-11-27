Left Menu

Enhanced Surveillance and Safety Measures for Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Authorities are intensifying surveillance on the traditional forest route to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to manage crowds during the pilgrimage season. Enhanced monitoring, security, and collaborative efforts among departments aim to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience. Over one million devotees have visited, benefiting from efficient arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:57 IST
Enhanced Surveillance and Safety Measures for Sabarimala Pilgrimage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to manage the influx of pilgrims during the Sabarimala season, authorities have decided to intensify surveillance on the traditional forest route leading to the Lord Ayyappa temple. The decision, made in a review meeting at Erumely's Devaswom Hall, aims to alleviate crowd congestion during this sacred time.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan chaired the meeting, which underscored the importance of using the traditional path for the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam. Stringent monitoring will be deployed at key points with support from the Forest Department and police. 'Spot booking' at Mukkuzhi will be considered for some pilgrims, but travel must strictly adhere to scheduled bookings.

The meeting reinforced the need for stronger interdepartmental cooperation, efficient waste management, and stringent health checks to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. So far, over a million devotees have visited, with efficient arrangements sparing them long waiting times. The collaborative efforts aim for a smooth and secured pilgrimage for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

Coup Strikes Guinea-Bissau Amidst Electoral Tensions

 Global
2
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
4
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025