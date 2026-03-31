BJP manifesto: Places of worship like Sabarimala, Guruvayur in Kerala will be protected by revamping Devaswom Boards.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP manifesto: Places of worship like Sabarimala, Guruvayur in Kerala will be protected by revamping Devaswom Boards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Challenges FCRA Amendment Impact
BJP manifesto promises 20,000 liters of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
BJP manifesto released by party chief Nitin Nabin promises AIIMS for Kerala.
Kerala polls: BJP manifesto promises high speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
Kerala BJP manifesto: Needy woman to be given Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card with monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines, groceries.