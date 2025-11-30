Empowering the Future: Youth as Catalysts of Change at RGU Convocation

In a stirring address at the 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik underscored the critical role youth play in shaping the nation's future.

With a focus on values and responsibility, he encouraged graduates to harness their education to benefit communities and champion positive societal transformation.

The convocation celebrated academic excellence, awarding degrees across various disciplines, and featured insights on development from key speakers, including S Mahendra Dev.

(With inputs from agencies.)