Empowering the Future: Youth as Catalysts of Change at RGU Convocation

Governor KT Parnaik urged graduates at Rajiv Gandhi University's 23rd convocation to apply their knowledge for positive community impact and national development. With degrees awarded to numerous scholars, the event emphasized education's role in uplifting society and blending tradition with modern learning. S Mahendra Dev highlighted development strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:09 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address at the 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik underscored the critical role youth play in shaping the nation's future.

With a focus on values and responsibility, he encouraged graduates to harness their education to benefit communities and champion positive societal transformation.

The convocation celebrated academic excellence, awarding degrees across various disciplines, and featured insights on development from key speakers, including S Mahendra Dev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

