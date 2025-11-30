Empowering the Future: Youth as Catalysts of Change at RGU Convocation
Governor KT Parnaik urged graduates at Rajiv Gandhi University's 23rd convocation to apply their knowledge for positive community impact and national development. With degrees awarded to numerous scholars, the event emphasized education's role in uplifting society and blending tradition with modern learning. S Mahendra Dev highlighted development strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stirring address at the 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik underscored the critical role youth play in shaping the nation's future.
With a focus on values and responsibility, he encouraged graduates to harness their education to benefit communities and champion positive societal transformation.
The convocation celebrated academic excellence, awarding degrees across various disciplines, and featured insights on development from key speakers, including S Mahendra Dev.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
School of Raya: Innovating Education with STEMathon and IB Continuum Milestone
AI-LEAP: India's Pioneering Step in AI Education
SHARP Revolutionizes Education with Cutting-Edge Display and Print Technologies at DIDAC India 2025
Ruffled Feathers in Assam Assembly as Key Education Bills Passed
Kerala's Educational Governance Crisis: Governor vs. State Government