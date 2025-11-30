Exploring India's Maritime Heritage at Samudrika Naval Marine Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the significance of the Samudrika Naval Marine Museum in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. During the 128th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he underscored its appeal to enthusiasts of Navy-related tourism.

Located in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly known as Port Blair, the museum serves as a crucial repository of India's maritime history. Managed by the Indian Navy, it offers an in-depth understanding of the region's oceanic environment, attracting tourists, researchers, and students alike.

The museum features five distinct galleries covering marine biodiversity, local tribes and culture, naval history, and geography. Its central role in preserving India's maritime legacy highlights its importance as a cultural and educational landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)