Left Menu

Andamans to host 2nd edition of seafood festival in Sri Vijaya Puram on Jan 15-16

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration will organise the second edition of the Sea Food Festival on January 15-16 at the Marina Park here, officials said on Friday.The festival will be a culinary extravaganza featuring a wide range of seafood delicacies for citizens and tourists, accompanied by music and promotion of local culture.It will be jointly organised by the department of fisheries in association with the directorate of information, publicity and tourism IPT and with financial support from the National Fisheries Development Board NFDB, Hyderabad.

PTI | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 08:58 IST
Andamans to host 2nd edition of seafood festival in Sri Vijaya Puram on Jan 15-16
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration will organise the second edition of the 'Sea Food Festival' on January 15-16 at the Marina Park here, officials said on Friday.

The festival will be a culinary extravaganza featuring a wide range of seafood delicacies for citizens and tourists, accompanied by music and promotion of local culture.

It will be jointly organised by the department of fisheries in association with the directorate of information, publicity and tourism (IP&T) and with financial support from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. ''We aim to promote seafood consumption culture and Tuna Cluster Development in the islands. Food lovers, chefs and bloggers from across the world are invited to visit Andaman and be part of this culinary festival,'' a senior IP&T officer said.

The two-day event will showcase the rich seafood diversity of the islands and highlight fisheries-based livelihoods. It will feature cultural programmes, seafood cooking demonstrations, public competitions, and interactive sessions.

The festival also aims to popularise the local seafood culture among residents and tourists, while promoting domestic fish marketing and consumption.

Awareness about flagship fisheries schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PMMKSSY) will be created through farmer-scientist interaction meets and outreach activities, officials said.

Stalls will be allotted to fisheries associations, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, aquarium shops, hotels, restaurants, sport fishing vessel owners, women's SHGs and NGOs to showcase fisheries-related products and services, including live, fresh, chilled and frozen fish, value-added products, seafood cuisines, aquariums, fish feed, and sport fishing services.

Andaman has a sea asset harvesting potential of around 1,48,000 tonnes per year, but the current harvest figures stand at around 49,138 tonnes annually.

''When it comes to Tuna, the current oceanic harvest is around 4,420 tonnes, but the actual potential is 60,000 tonnes. With around 6.0 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it's time to tap the sea resources. We believe such a sea-food festival will also draw the attention of global investors in the archipelago,'' the official said.

According to official figures, India exported 17.81 lakh tons of seafood worth Rs 60,523.89 crore during 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid beats Atletico 2-1 to set up clasico final at the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid beats Atletico 2-1 to set up clasico final at the Spanish Super ...

 Saudi Arabia
2
Tottenham in turmoil as Frank''s PR blunder and Romero''s social-media post invite more scrutiny

Tottenham in turmoil as Frank''s PR blunder and Romero''s social-media post ...

 United Kingdom
3
Brazil to play friendlies against France and Croatia in the US ahead of the World Cup

Brazil to play friendlies against France and Croatia in the US ahead of the ...

 Global
4
TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup

TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026