Amanda Seyfried: Balancing Stardom and Motherhood

Amanda Seyfried, renowned for roles in 'Mamma Mia' and 'Mean Girls', discusses the challenges of juggling her acting career with motherhood. With two new films releasing, Seyfried opens up about her busy schedule and the pride she feels for her latest projects, 'The Housemaid' and 'The Testament of Ann Lee'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:57 IST
Amanda Seyfried, a celebrated figure in Hollywood known for her work in 'Mamma Mia' and 'Mean Girls', faces the intricate challenge of balancing her dual roles as an actor and a mother. Seyfried's task has grown increasingly demanding as she parents her two children, while simultaneously managing a flourishing career.

In a candid revelation to Us Weekly, Seyfried expressed her current struggle, admitting that this phase is the most demanding yet, with two movie releases imminent. 'It's really hard,' Seyfried said, reflecting on the unprecedented workload that motherhood and her profession bring.

Seyfried is set for the release of 'The Housemaid' and 'The Testament of Ann Lee', projects she holds in high regard for their diverse narrative styles. She humorously advises fans to avoid reading 'The Housemaid's' book before the film to preserve its twists. Seyfried's previous appearance was in the 2024 comedy horror 'I Don't Understand You'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

