Gulshan Devaiah joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'

The actor didnt reveal about his role but said its a challenging part to play for him in the film.Ive been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha and MIB came in at the right time it seems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:00 IST
Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu debut alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ''Maa Inti Bangaram''.

The film is produced under Samantha's production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. It is directed by Nandini Reddy and marks the second production for Samantha after ''Subham'', according to a press release.

Gulshan said he was waiting to work with Samantha. The actor didn't reveal about his role but said it's a ''challenging part to play'' for him in the film.

"I've been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha and 'MIB' came in at the right time it seems. I'm currently neck deep in preparation for 'MIB'. I don't want to say anything about my part or the film but it's a pretty challenging part to play and I'm hoping I will put in the necessary effort & won't mess it up. Let's see,'' he said in a statement.

Gulshan's latest work is ''Kantara: Chapter 1''. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film released in October and is a prequel to the 2022 film ''Kantara''.

It featured Gulshan alongside Rishab and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.

