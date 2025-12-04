Scindia Honors Kohima’s WWII Legacy, Supports Culture and Tourism in Nagaland

Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, visited Kohima on an important cultural and historical outreach, beginning his day at the iconic Kohima War Cemetery. He was received warmly by local officials, representatives and community leaders who joined him in honouring the fallen soldiers of the historic Battle of Kohima — a turning point in World War II that shaped the course of Allied resistance in the East.

Scindia paid solemn tribute to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices are remembered through the cemetery’s serene layout, engraved headstones and the famous epitaph: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” He noted that the site stands not only as a symbol of extraordinary courage, but also as a powerful reminder of shared global history and the enduring ties between India and nations whose soldiers lie buried there.

The War Cemetery continues to attract visitors from across India and the world, making it a significant cultural landmark and a vital asset for heritage tourism in Nagaland.

Garrison Café Visit Highlights Creative Heritage Entrepreneurship

Later, the Minister visited the Garrison Café, a unique cultural hub in Kohima that blends wartime history with contemporary Naga artistic expression. Inspired by the city’s military legacy and enriched by local traditions, the café has become a vibrant space for youth, musicians, artists and tourists.

Over a cup of locally brewed coffee — now officially recognised by the Nagaland government as a major unique selling point (USP) of the state — Scindia praised the café's role in fostering creative entrepreneurship, boosting local identity and contributing to the region’s economic vitality. He emphasised how such community-driven spaces exemplify the fusion of heritage, innovation and livelihood generation.

Upcoming Visit to the Hornbill Festival

Scindia will also attend the Hornbill Festival, one of India’s most celebrated cultural festivals that showcases the diversity, craftsmanship, dance, music and culinary heritage of Nagaland’s tribes. The festival serves as a major driver of tourism and cultural diplomacy, drawing thousands of visitors annually.

His participation underscores the Ministry's broader commitment to:

Promoting cultural and heritage tourism

Enhancing socio-economic development in the North Eastern Region

Supporting local entrepreneurship and community-led initiatives

Strengthening cultural identity and regional pride

This visit reinforces the government’s focus on positioning the Northeast as a vibrant, culturally rich, and economically dynamic region within India’s national development narrative.