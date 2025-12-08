Preserving Tradition: IIM Jammu Hosts Basohli Painting Workshop

The Indian Institute of Management Jammu has initiated an unparalleled week-long Basohli painting workshop, inviting students to learn from GI tag-certified women artists. This event offers a unique glimpse into the 300-year-old artistic tradition.

B S Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, emphasized the significance of hosting the revered Basohli art, which showcases the devotion and cultural memory that preserves the artistic soul of Jammu. The workshop, seen as a cultural milestone for Jammu and Kashmir, enables direct interaction with master practitioners.

Scheduled to conclude on December 14, the workshop involves pigment preparation, sketching, and iconography under the guidance of noted artists. Organized under Anandam: The Centre for Happiness and the Painting Club, in collaboration with IGNCA, it aims to integrate Indian knowledge systems with contemporary education.

(With inputs from agencies.)