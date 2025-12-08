Defending the Amazon: Jani Silva's Fight Against Threats and Exploitation

Jani Silva, a long-time environmental activist, sits inside the wooden house she once called home on Colombia's Putumayo River, now a place she visits only during daytime for safety. Despite threats that forced her escape, Silva remains steadfast in her mission to shield the Amazon from exploitation.

Colombia ranks as the deadliest country for environmental defenders like Silva, who faces a perilous reality as she works to prevent oil drilling in the Amazon Pearl reserve. As president of ADISPA, Silva organises conservation projects and investigates the environmental impact of local oil operations, risking the ire of armed groups.

GeoPark, an oil company operating in the region, denies any involvement with threats against Silva, maintaining compliance with environmental regulations. This complex landscape underscores the severe challenges faced by activists in a territory dominated by illicit activities, where armed groups control daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)