Crisis at the Louvre: Strikes Over Security Flaws and Worker Conditions

In a bid to protest against worsening work conditions and security vulnerabilities, employees at the Louvre Museum have opted for strike action set to commence on Monday. The decision follows a significant theft of the museum's treasuries in October, which has intensified concerns over current security protocols.

Unions representing museum staff have voiced concerns, describing visits to the iconic museum as an 'obstacle course' due to insufficient staffing and deteriorating infrastructure. The unions demand immediate attention from Culture Minister Rachida Dati to address these longstanding issues.

The museum, formerly a French royal palace, has faced challenges with upkeep and safety, including water leaks and weakened structural elements, now forcing some gallery closures. Louvre workers seek urgent intervention to enhance safety and improve the visitor experience at one of France's premier cultural landmarks.